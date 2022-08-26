NewsEntertainmentMovies
Liger Box Office Day 1 collections: Directed by Puri Jagganadh, Liger also marks the big screen Bollywood debut of the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. 

Aug 26, 2022

New Delhi: South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood babe Ananya Panday's much-awaited Liger opened in theatres on August 25, 2022 (Tamil and Telugu versions) while the Hindi one hit the screens today. However, like other big releases including Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan', Liger too has fizzled out at the Box Office.

Directed by Puri Jagganadh, Liger also marks the big screen Bollywood debut of the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA fighter boxer in the film. Liger also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. 

According to trade reports and Andhra Box Office update, Liger has earned around Rs 20-25 crore on its opening day in the South market. 

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic actioner Liger has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz among other sites. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are notorious sites which often have been accused of leaking the latest film releases online, thereby making a dent in Box Office collections. Last year, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.


 

