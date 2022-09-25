Makers opt for affordable pricing to release Hrithik, Saif starrer 'Vikram Vedha' pan India

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is all set to release pan India on 30th September 2022.

The producers of the film Reliance Entertainment... have opted for an affordable pricing strategy, hoping to make Vikram Vedha a budget-friendly movie-watching experience for the masses.

Vikram Vedha is scheduled to release across 4000+ screens across India. Keeping the wide release in mind, the pricing strategy will be more affordable than that of Blockbuster films released post-pandemic.

Early trends from distributors and exhibitors suggest the interest in Vikram Vedha has strengthened throughout its promotional campaign, with a peak in anticipation being witnessed since the trailer of the film was showcased to masses across cinema halls in India on National Cinema Day.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.