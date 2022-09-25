NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIKRAM VEDHA

Makers opt for affordable pricing to release Hrithik, Saif starrer 'Vikram Vedha' pan India

Vikram Vedha is scheduled to release across 4000+ screens across India. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vikram Vedha is scheduled to release across 4000+ screens across India.
  • Keeping the wide release in mind, the pricing strategy will be more affordable than that of Blockbuster films released post-pandemic.

Trending Photos

Makers opt for affordable pricing to release Hrithik, Saif starrer 'Vikram Vedha' pan India

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is all set to release pan India on 30th September 2022. 

The producers of the film Reliance Entertainment... have opted for an affordable pricing strategy, hoping to make Vikram Vedha a budget-friendly movie-watching experience for the masses. 

Vikram Vedha is scheduled to release across 4000+ screens across India. Keeping the wide release in mind, the pricing strategy will be more affordable than that of Blockbuster films released post-pandemic. 

Early trends from distributors and exhibitors suggest the interest in Vikram Vedha has strengthened throughout its promotional campaign, with a peak in anticipation being witnessed since the trailer of the film was showcased to masses across cinema halls in India on National Cinema Day. 

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

Live Tv

Vikram VedhaVikram Vedha release datevikram vedha trailerHrithik RoshanSaif Ali KhanVikram Vedha pan India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral