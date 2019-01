Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tweet review- Kangana Ranaut shines as the warrior princess

New Delhi: Bollywood's favorite 'queen' Kangana Ranaut is all set to entice the audience as the great warrior princess Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It is touted to be one of her most ambitious projects as the actress has actively taken part in directing the film as well.

The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and presents the story of her valor and courage. Kangana's fight sequences and majestic play for expressions is noteworthy. Her transformation into the larger-than-life historic character is commendable.

Divyanshi Sharma of Zee News English is all set to review the film. Stay tuned for her live updates:

The film's climax will leave you stunned. Stay tuned for detailed review of #Manikarnika #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

People start clapping in the hall for Kangana Ranaut aka Rani Laxmibai! #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Manikarnika — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

Action sequences are jaw dropping in #Manikarnika #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

First few minutes of the second half of #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Manikarnika will give you an adrenaline rush. — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

First half of the film leaves the audience excited about what's to come. #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Manikarnika — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

#ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Manikarnika evokes the spirit of patriotism with its powerful dialogues. — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

#Manikarnika is like a breath of fresh air for Jhansi. #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

Television actress Ankita Lokhande makes her entry as Jhalkaribai. #Manikarnika #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

It is a delight to watch #KanganaRanaut as the young Queen! #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Manikarnika — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

Atul Kulkarni plays Tatya Tope in #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Manikarnika — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

Kangana makes her entry as the warrior princess, hunting a tiger. #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Manikarnika — Divyanshi Sharma (@ShDivyanshi) January 25, 2019

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlmudi and Kangana Ranaut. It has been produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlmudi and Kangana Ranaut. It has been produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.