Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh thriller 'Bypass Road' opens in November

The film is a thriller that features Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

Neil Nitin Mukesh thriller &#039;Bypass Road&#039; opens in November

Mumbai: Neil Nitin Mukesh`s upcoming starrer "Bypass Road", which marks the directorial debut of the actor`s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, is set to hit the screens on November 1.

The film is a thriller that features Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

"The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with `Johnny Gaddaar`. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers,"said Neil.

Debutant director Naman hopes to set a new benchmark in the industry with this thriller. "There are limited number of thrillers being churned out in the industry today. Home invasion as a subject hasn`t been experimented with to a large extent, and we identified an opportunity there. We hope to set a new benchmark with `Bypass Road`," he said.

Apart from "Bypass Road", Neil will also be seen as one of the antagonists in "Saaho".

Neil Nitin Mukesh Bypass Road Bollywood saaho Prabhas
