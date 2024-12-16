Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 100 Cr+ On 2nd Weekend

New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm, smashing records and exceeding expectations, achieving remarkable global success since its release. The immense excitement surrounding the film continues to drive its box-office dominance, with audiences eagerly flocking to theatres to experience the high-octane action and gripping drama that has captivated viewers worldwide.

The film's success is a testament to Allu Arjun's massive star power and Sukumar's direction, creating an unstoppable momentum. On its second weekend Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earned ₹100 crore, (Saturday and Sunday) further solidifying its position as one of the year's biggest blockbusters.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an extraordinary box-office debut, earning ₹72 crore on Day 1. Since then, the film has consistently earned over ₹30 crore daily, even on weekdays, showcasing its massive appeal and continued success. The film achieved an incredible feat by earning an unprecedented ₹1200 crore+ globally in just 11 days. The film's pan-India appeal is undeniable, and audiences across all regions are captivated by its swag, action, and gripping storytelling. Pushpa 2 continues to rewrite box office history, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprises his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat- Pushpa’s nemesis.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has been released in theatres. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.