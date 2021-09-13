हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi trailer will leave you spellbound! - Watch

Slated to begin streaming on 18th September 2021 on Eros Now, the film Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabu Solomon.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Eros Now
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Eros Now

New Delhi: Captivating audiences with their stellar projects, Eros Now recently announced the release of their popular and most awaited film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' starring Rana Daggubati.  

Furthermore, taking the excitement level several notches higher,  the leading OTT platform today unravelled the outstanding trailer of the film and it's totally eye-grabbing. 

Keeping in mind the amount of excitement and love they received on its initial buzz, the makers decided on this worldwide release and what's better than the auspicious month of Ganesh Chaturthi for the release on its very own OTT platform Eros Now.

Check out the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eros Now (@erosnow)

 

The magical trailer will surely keep you all at the edge of your seats.

Slated to begin streaming on 18th September 2021 on Eros Now, the film is directed by Prabu Solomon, the adventurous film depicting the bond between humans and animals features Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat. Shriya Pilagaonkar and Zoya Hussain will also be seen essaying supporting roles in the movie.

