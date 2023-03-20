Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Grows Further On Second Sunday, Collects Rs 166 Crore

NEW DELHI: Luv Ranjan's latest directorial 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has made its place in the hearts of the audience and is continuously making sounds of its success at the box office as well. This rom-com fil, has successfully reignited the rom-com genre after a lull of 3 years emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film in this genre post-pandemic era. It is the fst Hindi film from this genre to mint in excess of Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office in three years.

Having entered in 100 crore club on Saturday itself, the film has collected 7.16 crore on its second Sunday.

India Net Collections

2nd Saturday: Rs 6.03 Cr

2nd Sunday: Rs 7.16 Cr

Grand Total: Rs 109.14 Cr

Post it's 12 days run, the film's domestic gross collection stands at Rs 131 crore (Rs 109.14 Cr NBOC) and overseas collections at Rs 35 Cr (USD 4.19 M GBOC), taking the box office gross worldwide collections to Rs 166 crore.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It has been presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, and is running successfully in theatres. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised the direction, performances (particularly leads), soundtrack, humour, emotional weight and cinematography.