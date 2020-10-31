Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam head to Dalhousie for 'Bhoot Police' shoot- In pics

New Delhi: After a couple of cast changes, 'Bhoot Police' is now going on floors. Bhoot Police team including lead actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam along with producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri left for Dalhousie today.

The team was spotted at the private Mumbai airport as they headed to Dalhousie in a private charter to begin their shoot schedule.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents 'Bhoot Police', A Tips film and 12th Street Entertainment Production.

'Bhoot Police' is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Earlier Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh were finalised for the roles but were later replaced by the current cast members.