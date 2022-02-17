Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot Tiger 3 in Delhi, LEAKED pics and video goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in the capital city - New Delhi, shooting for their upcoming actioner Tiger 3. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. It is the third part of the superhit YRF franchise.

While the stars are busy shooting in Delhi, few it is impossible for them to keep the fan frenzy at bay. Therefore a few lucky ones got to click pictures with the lead pair and some on-set photos of Tiger 3 sets also got leaked online. Many fan pages have shared it and needless to say it's trending on social media platforms already.

Major portions of the film were shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria in 2021. In Tiger 3, Salman Khan will reprise his role of Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, a former RAW agent. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her character called Zoya, a former ISI agent and Tiger's wife.

Tiger 3, also stars Emraan Hashmi, making this his first collaboration with Sal-Kat on-screen.

Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.