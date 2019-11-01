close

Salman Khan

Salman Khan-Disha Patani begin 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' shoot – Pic proof

The film also features Randeep Hooda and veteran actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan-Disha Patani begin &#039;Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai&#039; shoot – Pic proof
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and generation next actress Disha Patani will be seen together in Prabhudeva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. This marks Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

Salman took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He also posted a picture as the movie goes on the floors.

The makers have unveiled the first motion poster of the film a few days back. The actioner is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit the screens on Eid, May 22, 2020.

Once again, Bhai will be seen playing a role of a cop reportedly.

The film also features Randeep Hooda and veteran actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanDisha PataniRadhe: Your Most Wanted BhaiPrabhudeva
