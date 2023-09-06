New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has a strong female cast including Nayanthara, Priya Mani Raj, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra, among many others. Also, SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. In one of his recent #AskSRK sessions on X, Shah Rukh shared that the Atlee directorial is a 'film about women made for men.' On this, actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who is making her big screen debut with 'Jawan,' hailed SRK and his girl squad.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Sanjeeta said that despite being a star, SRK had no qualms in letting the women take center stage in the film. She quoted, "If the women are taken out of it, there’s no story. All the decisions taken by Shah Rukh sir’s character are influenced by what happens with the women. That’s how important the women are in the film. It’s not just a film about feminism but also about morals and our society."

Further, she added, "He knows exactly what he’s doing. The best part about him is that despite being a superstar, he still has hit feet on the ground and head on his shoulder. He’s so intelligent. He’s aware of all the fluff and love that’s showered on him and yet lets his work speak for itself."

Sanjeeta, who is also marking her film music debut with Jawan, said, "His charm and dedication to his art form is what tops all of it. He doesn’t let stardom take precedence. So, the best thing to learn from Shah Rukh sir is the massive amount of humility he has, which is quite something."

"We spoke with each other during the music launch of the film. After he thanked us for being a part of his film, we went on stage and had a small conversation about what it has been like. He addressed all six of us. Thankfully, there’s no negative feedback. All of us gave it our best shot. The film is like our baby and it’s finally releasing. We’re hoping for the best and the best it will be because it can’t go wrong.. I would be lying if I say that I’m not nervous. However, I’m not worried about how the film will do. I’m just nervous about seeing myself onscreen. I think that’s a good kind of nervous. It’s the first time I’ll be seeing myself onscreen and sharing screen space with people who we’ve grown up watching, loving, crying with and laughing with," the actress added.

"My heart is so full that I’m nervous to see how it actually pans out. But I’m also excited to see what else the film brings into my life and what other opportunities it can get me. More than nervous, I’m overwhelmed. I’m still processing it," she concluded.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Setupathi among others. Fans and movie critics are already assuming that 'Jawan' will be a bigger hit than 'Pathaan.'

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7.