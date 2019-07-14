Sonakshi Sinha shares BTS video from 'Khandaani Shafakhana'—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took the social media by storm when she showed off her killer dance moves in the song 'Koka' from 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. The song topped charts as soon as it was out and raised excitement for Sonakshi's next.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the film, thanking the film's team for such a wonderful experience. Along with the video, Sona wrote, “And in बेबी Bedi's style, bada changa experience thaa ji! Thank you @shilpidasgupta @mriglamba @fukravarun @badboyshah @priyanshjora @dprishi @gautam.m1 and the entire team for making @khandaanishafakhana one of my most cherished films!!! See you at #KhandaaniShafakhana on 2nd August at your nearest cinema. #BaatTohKaro”

Check it out here:

Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 2 this year.