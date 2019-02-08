Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Box Office report card

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sonam Kapoor's last release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' (ELKDTAL) touched upon a sensitive topic of same-sex relationship. The movie talked about acceptance and presented the tale of love in a pleasant way.

However, looks like only a limited sect of audience found it interesting as it Box Office collection is not huge. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Select urban centres contributed to the revenue... Is dull beyond metros... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.37 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL”

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Select urban centres contributed to the revenue... Is dull beyond metros... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.37 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

The film also marked the big screen Bollywood debut of south star Regina Cassandra.

It has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hit the screens on February 1, 2019.

So, have you seen the flick as yet?