हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa

Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Box Office report card

The film also marked the big screen Bollywood debut of south star Regina Cassandra.

Sonam Kapoor starrer &#039;Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga&#039; Box Office report card
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sonam Kapoor's last release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' (ELKDTAL) touched upon a sensitive topic of same-sex relationship. The movie talked about acceptance and presented the tale of love in a pleasant way.

However, looks like only a limited sect of audience found it interesting as it Box Office collection is not huge. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Select urban centres contributed to the revenue... Is dull beyond metros... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.37 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: ₹ 19.68 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL”

The film also marked the big screen Bollywood debut of south star Regina Cassandra.

It has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hit the screens on February 1, 2019.

So, have you seen the flick as yet?

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh AisaEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa box office collectionsSonam KapoorAnil KapoorEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa collections
Next
Story

Casey Affleck to star in, produce 'The World to Come'

Must Watch

PT38S

J&K avalanche: 3 cops rescued from police post buried under snow