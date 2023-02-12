Srinagar’s Lone Multiplex Continues to Remain Jam-Packed Since Pathaan’s Release

New Delhi: Kashmir Valley saw the return of cinema after 30 long years, and with the release of Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ movie, the lone multiplex in Srinagar has been running housefull shows. Thousands of people in the valley have watched the movie in this theatre since its release and the numbers hardly seem to go down.

Srinagar's multiplex is running six shows of the Pathaan movie every day. And most of the shows are running housefull. The moviegoers of the valley are extremely ecstatic to finally watch films on a bigger screen. And the theatre is witnessing so much love from the people, that the multiplex even tweeted thanking the people of Kashmir for showering so much love.

''Kashmir has shown "extraordinary love" to Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Today with ‘Pathaan’ frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years. Thank you ShahRukhKhan ,'' tweeted Inox Theatres.

''The movie released on 25th January, and We had not expected this much rush. It's after a gap of 32 years that a cinema opened in the Kashmir Valley, and to watch Shahrukh Khan on Silver screen, we have seen a huge number of people coming to watch the movie, which we had not expected. It's still running Housefull and more than 11000 people have watched the movie so far. And I am sure it will further grow. It's not only in Srinagar but from various districts of Kashmir region who are coming from far off areas to watch the movie on big screen,'' said Obaid Ahmad, Staff, Inox Srinagar

Shahrukh Khan fans not only from Srinagar but other far-flung districts of the Kashmir region are coming to the cinema to watch his film on bigger screen. And for the young generation of the Valley, they have never seen a theatre in their lives. Kashmir has had dozens of Cinema Halls till the early 1990, but with the start of insurgency, all the cinema halls in the valley were shut down.

''I cannot explain it in words, It's such a feeling. Last time I went to Jammu to see Shahrukh Khan's cameo in the Brahmastra movie. As there was no theatre in the valley. But now we have a theatre here and it's great. We do deserve to have means of entertainment. I wish we have theatres in every district of the Valley. Everyone should have access to movies and entertainment,'' said Adnan Ahmad, Local Youngster.

The Multiplex located in Srinagar's Shivpora area has three screens and a total seating capacity for around 520 people. And despite snowfall and Minus degree temperatures, these film lovers are braving all these harsh weather conditions and coming to the cinema. And it's for the first time after the reopening of cinema in Valley, that Housefull boards have propped up outside the Multiplex.

''I am super excited to have come to the theatre in Srinagar to watch Shahrukh's Pathan. I am very eager. I have seen movies in cinema halls outside Kashmir as I study there. But I am so happy to come here with my friends in Kashmir. I want more and more theatres to open in Kashmir Valley, '' said Rohit Hassan, Local Youth.

Pathaan released worldwide on January 25 and since then has been running housefull shows in Srinagar. The movie has made over 800 crores business so far. And the movie has garnered so much public support that not only locals but nonlocals living in the valley are also thronging the theatre.

''I am very very excited to see the movie Pathaan, It's a Shahrukh movie and it's a must watch. And to see a movie in a theatre in Kashmir is a very nice experience. We are feeling very nice that theatres have opened in Kashmir, and we can come to see films on the big screen. I have grown up on movies and it is very difficult to imagine how the people lived without Cinema for so long, '' said Anil Kumar.

Thousands of Kashmiris have thronged the theatre in the last two weeks to watch the film and the numbers hardly seem to come down.