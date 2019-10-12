close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh joins cast of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

After their impressive camaraderie in the hit film `Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety,` Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have reunited for the upcoming movie `Pati Patni Aur Woh.`

Sunny Singh joins cast of Kartik Aaryan starrer &#039;Pati Patni Aur Woh&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After their impressive camaraderie in the hit film `Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety,` Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have reunited for the upcoming movie `Pati Patni Aur Woh.`

Sharing the news with his fans, Kartik uploaded a picture with his co-star on Instagram from the sets of the film and wrote, "Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne.. #PatiPatniAurWoh mein @mesunnysingh Tera yaar hoon main."

The duo played childhood friends in `Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety`who witness a rollercoaster journey in their life which ends with their friendship winning at the end.

The film `Pati Patni Aur Woh` also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. It is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like `Dulha Mil Gaya`, `Happy Bhag Jayegi` and `Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi`.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is slated to release on December 6, this year.

 

Tags:
Sunny SinghKartik AaryanPati Patni Aur Woh remake
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana: In an era of great content, 'Bala' will stand out

Must Watch

PT14M39S

India-China world superpower for last two thousand years: Modi in delegation talks