Sunny Singh Shares His Experience Of Portraying Lakshman In 'Adipurush'

Sunny Singh opens up on playing Lakshman in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer mythological film 'Adipurush'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Audiences have witnessed Sunny Singh playing characters like Titu and Chauka which left a strong impression on the masses. His fans were taken by awe when the actors' first-ever role in a mythological film, Adipurush was announced. Makers drop a new poster of Adipurush starring Sunny Singh, Prabhas and Kriti on the occasion of Ram Navami. Well, we must say that Sunny looks unrecognisable and absolutely stunning as Lakshman in the poster.  

Speaking about the feeling of essaying the role of Lakshman, Sunny Singh expressed, “When I was offered the role, I was elated to be able to bring ‘Ramayan’, a story that resides in the hearts of our nation. Understanding the huge responsibility, I have worked really hard to portray Lakshman. The process has been wonderful and I hope audiences especially the youth watches and pour in their love for our film.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adipurush features Prabhas in the lead role as Ram while Kriti Sanon as Sita. Saif Ali Khan essays the character of Raavan in the film. Apart from Adipurush, Sunny will also be seen in films like The Virgin Tree and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Looks like 2023 is all about impressing his fans with different flavours of Sunny Singh. 

