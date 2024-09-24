The Delhi Files: Vivek Agnihotri Hints At Completing Script For His Upcoming Film

Acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to complete his impactful trilogy with the highly anticipated ‘The Delhi Files’. Following the success of ‘The Tashkent Files’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’, Agnihotri dedicated years to thorough pan-India research for his next film.

Recently, Agnihotri hinted at the script’s completion through a post on his social media handle, accompanied by the caption:

"बस… लगता है अब हो गया… ४ साल सींचने के बाद अब अंकुर निकलने लगे हैं" (It seems it’s done now… after nurturing it for 4 years, the sprout has begun to emerge) #TheDelhiFiles #Script.”

The post includes a snapshot of his laptop screen showing the title card of the script, which reads, "Written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Based on True Events." In addition, the post features images of Agnihotri enjoying a peaceful moment at a beach, symbolizing his brief break before diving into production.

With the script now completed, and fresh off the success and recognition of his previous films, Agnihotri is ready to captivate audiences once more with ‘The Delhi Files’. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of ‘Abhishek Agarwal Arts’, this film marks another collaboration after 'The Kashmir Files'. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, anticipated in late 2025, as they look forward to how Agnihotri will explore this compelling chapter in history on the big screen.