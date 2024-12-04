'The Roshans' Documentary By Netflix Breaks The Internet: A Tribute To Bollywood’s Legendary Family

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Netflix revealed its upcoming documentary series, "The Roshans", which will explore the illustrious legacy of Bollywood’s renowned Roshan family.

The series will include candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues, sharing their insights on the family's remarkable influence. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the documentary will trace the legacy of the Roshans, starting with the patriarch, the legendary music composer Roshan. It will also highlight the careers of his sons—filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, composer Rajesh Roshan, and Rakesh’s son, Hrithik Roshan.

Netflix took to its Instagram handle to announce the first poster and wrote, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The poster features Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan.

In a statement, the Roshan family said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honor to showcase our journey to the audience.”

Sharing his experience, director Shashi stated, “Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honour to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, added, “We are thrilled to present the story of a family that has touched the hearts of generations of cinema lovers with their timeless melodies and unforgettable tales—'The Roshans'. This heartfelt docu-series takes you on an emotional and nostalgic journey, uncovering the untold story of three generations of this iconic film family. We are deeply honored to share this beautiful and inspiring legacy with the world.”

Interestingly, Prime Video recently launched the documentary series “Angry Young Men," which delves into the lives and careers of Bollywood screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Prior to that, Netflix premiered “Romantics,” a tribute to Yash Raj Films and its profound impact on Hindi cinema.