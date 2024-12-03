'The Sabarmati Report' Triumphs Again: Earns Rs 1.08 Crore On 3rd Monday, Total Reaches Rs 36.64 Crore

Continuing its impressive box office journey, 'The Sabarmati Report' has once again aced the Monday test, raking in Rs 1.08 crore on its third Monday. This brings the film’s total collection to an impressive Rs 36.64 crore. Achieving strong numbers on a Monday is no small feat, and 'The Sabarmati Report' has demonstrated exceptional staying power thanks to its compelling storytelling and unwavering audience support.

The film’s sustained success is a testament to the universal love it has received from audiences and critics alike. Tackling a sensitive chapter of India’s history, 'The Sabarmati Report' has struck a chord with viewers, cementing its position as a cinematic triumph. Its ability to perform consistently well, even in its third week, underscores the power of its narrative and the resonance it holds with the masses.

Notably, the film has garnered accolades from the highest levels, including the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who lauded its bold and courageous depiction of truth. Furthermore, the movie’s impactful message has led to its tax-free status in multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Have a look at the pictues here:

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films, 'The Sabarmati Report' features stellar performances from Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is being distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. With its ongoing theatrical run, 'The Sabarmati Report' continues to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark in Indian cinema.