Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song ‘Show me the Thumka’: Ranbir-Shraddha Dance Their Heart out in This Peppy Track- Watch

New Delhi: After dropping chartbusters like 'Tere Pyaar Mein', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai', the makers of the much-anticipated film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', are here with another hotstepper upbeat song, 'Show Me The Thumka' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The duo has been painting the towns red with their seperate promotional tours lately, making the wait to watch them on screen harder.

The song kickstarts with a grand family celebration that takes place at an ancestral house amid a lush green farm. 'Show Me The Thumka' begins with Ranbir and Sharddha entering the giant corridor of the house from two opposite sides with many background dancers.

Shraddha looks sizzling hot and gorgeous in a bright yellow saree, while Ranbir looks dashing in his ethnic attire. The two-start giving each other tough competition through their groovy dance steps, while later they start tapping feet with each other. The two love birds groove with other family members as well including Dimple Kapadia.

Taking to social media, the makers dropped the song 'Show me the Thumka" and wrote "Thoda Latka Jhatka, Full-On Nain Matakka."

Watch the full video song

Helmed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, the latest song is composed and written by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya once again, very beautifully added his magic in the hook steps with his unique, cheerful, hot stepper choreography, bringing back our desi old-world charm and making it the perfect shaadi dance number for the audiences of all age groups!

The makers are steadily catering to every stratum of the masses, with their songs — from 'Tere Pyaar Mein' being the perfect love song for the season, then the upbeat break-up song of 'Pyaar Hota Kahi Baar Hai' starring Ranbir Kapoor for the youth to now 'Show Me The Thumka' being the perfect wedding song of the season.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.