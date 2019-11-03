Ujda Chaman box office report: Sunny Singh starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Sunny Singh starrer 'Ujda Chaman' has been in a state of flux over its plot, as it is the same as Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'. The film was earlier set to release on November 8, facing a box office clash with 'Bala' but makers preponed the date to November 1.

On day one, 'Ujda Chaman' witnessed a slow start by minting Rs 2.35 crore. However, the collection figures went up on day two.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film on Twitter.

He wrote, “#UjdaChaman gathered momentum on Day 1 [evening shows] and improved considerably on Day 2... Day 3 should only get better... Fri ₹ 2.35 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 5.65 cr. #India biz.”

The film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios. The film also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja.