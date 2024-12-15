Utkarsh Sharma And Simrat Kaur Seek Divine Blessings At Pracheen Hanuman Temple And Bangla Sahib Ahead Of Vanvaas Release

In a heartwarming display of spirituality, actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur, the stars of the highly anticipated film Vanvaas, visited two iconic religious landmarks in Delhi to seek blessings before the film’s release. Accompanied by members of the film’s team, the duo paid a late-night visit to the revered Pracheen Hanuman Temple and the serene Bangla Sahib Gurudwara as part of their ongoing promotional campaign.

Their journey began at the Pracheen Hanuman Temple, an ancient site deeply rooted in history and spirituality. With quiet reverence, they participated in traditional rituals and sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman for the success of Vanvaas. The actors were seen soaking in the sacred ambiance of the temple, which holds a special place in the hearts of devotees.

Following this, the team proceeded to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, a spiritual sanctuary for Sikh worship. There, they offered heartfelt prayers and participated in the langar service, a community meal symbolizing equality and unity. The serene atmosphere of the Gurudwara provided a moment of reflection amid their busy promotional schedule.

This visit is part of a spiritual journey the actors have undertaken during their film promotions. Earlier, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur were in Banaras, where they attended the Ganga Aarti and visited temples along the ghats, seeking divine guidance for their cinematic endeavor.

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas marks a promising addition to the legacy of the team behind the blockbusters Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. Backed by Zee Studios, the film is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. Featuring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in lead roles, Vanvaas is a tale poised to captivate audiences with its narrative and performances.