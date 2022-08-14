NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Vijay Deverokonda shares his 'Rowdy' fashion collection from his upcoming film Liger, check it out!

The star has worn several kinds of outfits in the film but not many know that some of the clothes were from his fashion brand ‘Rowdy’.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vijay Deverokonda who has been charming his way into the hearts of the audience is gearing up for his upcoming release Liger.
  • This movie marks the debut of the star in PAN India films and we can say that he has done an amazing job already with how fast the trailer has created his hype among the audience.

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverokonda shares his 'Rowdy' fashion collection from his upcoming film Liger, check it out!

New Delhi: Vijay Deverokonda who has been charming his way into the hearts of the audience is gearing up for his upcoming release Liger.

This movie marks the debut of the star in PAN India films and we can say that he has done an amazing job already with how fast the trailer has created his hype among the audience. 

The star has worn several kinds of outfits in the film but not many know that some of the clothes were from his fashion brand ‘Rowdy’.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Taking to social media today the star uploaded a video of his brand introducing a new collection for his fans.  In the caption, he wrote “Our Wildest collection, For the Beast you! The #Rowdy Beast has been unleashed & is now all yours! Join the @therowdyclub and let the hunt begin”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of Liger and will be next seen in Khushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jana Gana Mana.

Live Tv

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda LigerLigerVijay Deverakonda RowdyVijay Deverakonda Rowdy collection

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022