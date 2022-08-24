New Delhi: Vijay Varma has garnered huge praises for his performance as Hamza in 'Darlings'. The actors also have an exciting lineup for the coming months. While his latest must have got him a wave of hate in his DMs for playing a wife-beater, the actor opened up on doing negative roles.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he shared, "Jab is tarah ke kirdar mere pass ate hai, aur mujhe pata hai ki koi jaldi se ye role karega nahi, meri age bracket me jo actor's hai, they will not jump on this character and therefore I feel like there is a great window and opportunity for me to kind of make my mark. I will do something that is dangerous and that is not conventionally a stepping stone to lead to where you want to be."

"I want to do a bigger part; I want to do main parts because I have done the journey of doing smaller parts and earning my right to be here and the audiences are going with me and somehow the directors are loving what I am doing. So, I feel like why should I be my own obstacle in this journey,” he further added.

While Vijay's character of Hamza has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, it only goes on to show how much the audience loved his performance. He has been hailed by critics and audiences everywhere, earning himself the new moniker of 'Versatile Varma'. Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, ‘Darlings’ stars Alia Bhatt as the lead character of Badrunissa. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles.

Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Mirzapur 3’ and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.