VIKRAM VEDHA

Vikram Vedha Day trends high on social media, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan fans shower LOVE on film!

Vikram Vedha release today: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action- thriller is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Superstars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released in the theatres today. While the film was raging high on the expectations of the audience with its electrifying trailer and catchy songs, it seems like it has created a much bigger impact with its release. The fans helped trend 'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY' on social media. 

While the 'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY' trend booked 1st place in the latest list on social media, the fan's reaction to the film is crazy. Let us see the audience reaction that has created a rage on the internet. 

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

 

