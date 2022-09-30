Vikram Vedha Day trends high on social media, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan fans shower LOVE on film!

New Delhi: Superstars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released in the theatres today. While the film was raging high on the expectations of the audience with its electrifying trailer and catchy songs, it seems like it has created a much bigger impact with its release. The fans helped trend 'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY' on social media.

While the 'VIKRAM VEDHA DAY' trend booked 1st place in the latest list on social media, the fan's reaction to the film is crazy. Let us see the audience reaction that has created a rage on the internet.

#VikramVedhaReview in one word fire#HrithikRoshan is terrific in the movie, paisa vasool action and acting, his expression given me goosebumps #SaifAliKhan done his work well his scene also gives you goosebumps when clash between hr and saif happens.

This wl do well on boi pic.twitter.com/9Nn3T2GAu7 — Sarcastic perosn (@LoyalSam01) September 29, 2022

Hrithik’s Swag and Saif’s Intensity. Story keeps you hooked up till the end with lots if twists and turns. I did watch the original one but they nailed it all over again with this. Highly recommend. #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview #HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan @iHrithik September 30, 2022

Hrithik as Vedha is his best combination of acting and star power since Agneepath. Absolutely electric



Saif gets a great role and knocks it out of the park. Loved his emotional scenes



Vikram and Vedha were on pic.twitter.com/PTIAICsZK9 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) September 30, 2022

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.