New Delhi: Vikram Vedha buzz is high, especially after the teaser was unveiled a few days back. This has doubled up the audience's excitement to watch this cinematic wonder on the screen. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

While the teaser of the film has created havoc with its release, the cast and the team are overwhelmed with the amazing response the teaser is receiving from the audience.

Speaking about the great response the teaser has been receiving, Hrithik Roshan who will be seen playing the role of Vedha in the film, shares, "The whole team of Vikram Vedha submitted to the vision of Pushkar & Gayatri in bringing this film to life. Our teaser was a little glimpse of the world of Vikram Vedha, and the response that it has garnered is heartwarming. I've been told that Vikram Vedha's teaser stands to be the most liked Hindi Film teaser, and the number of viewers it has reached to across social media platforms is hugely rewarding for me as an artist. We cannot wait to present our film to the audience."

Speaking about the delight of receiving such a great response from the audience for the teaser, Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the role of Vikram in the film, shares, "It feels good to know that the teaser of Vikram Vedha is the most liked teaser for a Hindi film till date. We all have put in so much of our love and hard work into making this film, and learning that our audience is as excited as we are to witness the film in theatres is the most positive outcome for me as an actor."

Moreover, the directors Pushkar & Gayatri also shared their excitement about the great response, the teaser is receiving, "We chose to make Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan & Hrithik Roshan to take our story of the film to a larger Hindi speaking audience base. The response that we have witnessed for the teaser of Vikram Vedha is encouraging. Learning that Vikram Vedha teaser has become the most liked teaser for a Hindi film has left us positively motivated."

The most liked Hindi film teaser garnering 30+ millions views across platforms

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.