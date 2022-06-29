NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' has been generating enough buzz ever since the film first went on the floors. The film is a remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi and is slated to be released worldwide on September 30, 2022. The 48-year-old had sometime back announced wrapping up the shoot of the film, leaving his fanfare much excited. As per reports, Hrithik will be seen playing a criminal in the film whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of a cop.

While the film is one of Hrithik Roshan's most- anticipated films, reports of it becoming his career's most expensive film are doing the rounds on the internet. As per a report by BollywoodLife, the film's budget has risen twofold, following a demand by Hrithik Roshan.



Did Hrithik Roshan demanded to create lavish sets in Dubai for Vikram Vedha?



A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that just like the original 'Vikram Vedha', writer and Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri were keen on completing the movie on a limited budget. The budget of original 'Vikram Vedha' stood at Rs 11 crore. However, things didn't happen as per the makers had thought and the budget of the Bollywood remake skyrocketed following a demand by the superstar.

The report claimed that while Pushkar and Gayathri were keen to shoot the movie in some decrepit lanes of Uttar Pradesh as they were keen on maintaining the same gritty looks and feel. However, the idea was flately refused by Hrithik who instead urged the writer-director duo to recreate the same lanes of Uttar Pradesh via lavish sets in Dubai. The idea eventually led to allegedly taking the film's budget straight away by double.



A report in KoiMoi states that the budget of 'Vikram Vedha' has supposedly skyrocketed to an astonishing Rs 175 crore, whereas the Tamil original is said to have cost just Rs 11 crore, and ended up being a smash hit, collecting about Rs 60 crore gross at the box office.

Meanwhile, there is no official statement from the actor's team or makers on the reports of film budget shooting up yet.





Details about Vikram Vedha



'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 30. Besides Hrithik and Saif, 'Vikram Vedha' also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Sharib Hashmi amongst others. This will mark the second time Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan share screen space after 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum' (2002).

Production began in October 2021 and concluded in June 2022. It was earlier reported that the makers had earlier approached Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to play 'Vedha'. While the role was turned down by Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan left the project in December 2020 after production delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was thereafter replaced by Hrithik Roshan.

