हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi unites with father Suresh Oberoi for 'PM Narendra Modi'

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be sharing screen space with his father and actor Suresh Oberoi in "PM Narendra Modi".

Vivek Oberoi unites with father Suresh Oberoi for &#039;PM Narendra Modi&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be sharing screen space with his father and actor Suresh Oberoi in "PM Narendra Modi".

"Suresh Oberoi`s character in the film is of a saint. It is a fictional character yet extremely important," producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.

"Who better than the veteran actor who has been a part of more than 100 films to play a role like this," he added.

Being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar B, the film is being produced by Ssingh, Suresh and Anand Pandit. Ssingh is also creative director of the project and the story is also by Ssingh.

"PM Narendra Modi" will navigate the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages. It will release on April 5.

Tags:
Vivek OberoiPM Narendra ModiSuresh Oberoi
Next
Story

Commercial success important for Anil Kapoor

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Election Breaking: In blog post, PM Modi attacks Congress, Gandhis