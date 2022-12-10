Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is all set to begin the shoot of his next 'The Vaccine War'

New Delhi: Ever since Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next film 'The Vaccine War', the audience's anticipation has been on the seventh moon to witness yet another cinematic wonder from the filmmaker. While they are eagerly waiting to hear more about the progress of the film, the filmmaker dropped good news as he is ready to start shooting for the film.

While taking to his social media, Vivek shared some pictures with his team as he is ready to begin the shooting for his upcoming 'The Vaccine War'. He further wrote in the caption, "Getting ready to shoot. #TheVaccineWar #Research"

Moreover, 'The Vaccine War' is a film that will be a tribute to the endless support and dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists. As this subject in itself is very crucial for the people, especially in the post-pandemic era, it took Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri around one year to research the subject and present the correct facts to the audience. The story of the film is written on 3200 pages and 82 people worked on the story day and night. For conducting efficient research, the team met the real scientist and people who developed the vaccine. The film is all about, how difficult and pressure it is for Indian scientists always from foreign countries.

'The Vaccine War' is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day, and will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the 'I Am Buddha foundation', which is a completely independent film production house that has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.