war

War box office report: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer continues dream run

'War' stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and actress Vaani Kapoor plays a small but significant part.

War box office report: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer continues dream run

New Delhi: Yash Raj Film's high octane action-thriller 'War' had been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and actress Vaani Kapoor plays a small but significant part.

The film has been helmed by Sidharth Anand and is on a record breaking spree ever since it hit the silver screens. Only yesterday, 'War' became the highest-grossing film of 2019 and surpassed the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'.

The film has now minted over Rs 271 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote, “#War will cross *lifetime biz* of #Dhoom3 today [Wed]... Will cross #Sultan over the weekend... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 271.65 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 284.20 cr. #India biz.”

The film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2, 2019.

It earned over Rs 50 crores on the opening day.

warHrithik RoshanTiger Shroff
