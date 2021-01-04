हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Gold gains Rs 877 to Rs 50,619 per 10 gram on Tuesday January 4 2021

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,742 per 10 gram.

Gold gains Rs 877 to Rs 50,619 per 10 gram on Tuesday January 4 2021

New Delhi: Gold rose Rs 877 to Rs 50,619 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,742 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 2,012 to Rs 69,454 per kg, from Rs 67,442 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,935 per ounce and silver was also trading in the green at USD 27.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices surged on a dollar decline," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

