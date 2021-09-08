हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, 08 September 2021: Gold prices continue to fall, still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,200 from record highs

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by Rs 37 to Rs 46,417 per 10 gram amid weak precious metal prices in the international market. 

Gold Price Today, 08 September 2021: Gold prices continue to fall, still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,200 from record highs

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness downward trend as compared to its all time highs, though prices have recovered from Tuesday's fall. On Wednesday, gold prices for October delivery on MCX opened at Rs 46,961 per 10 gram from the previous close of Rs 46,939. Gold futures are once again trading in the range of above Rs 47,000 today.

Gold range August 30-September 3 (MCX October Futures)

Monday: Rs 47164/10 grams
Tuesday: Rs 47120/10 grams
Wednesday: Rs 47068/10 grams
Thursday: Rs 46991/10 grams
Friday: Rs 47524/10 grams

Gold still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,200 from record highs

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. If compared to the highest level, gold has declined by 25 percent. At late morning trade, gold was at the level of Rs 47,000 per 10 grams on MCX, which is still cheaper by Rs 9,200.

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by Rs 37 to Rs 46,417 per 10 gram amid weak precious metal prices in the international market. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,454 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled Rs 332 to Rs 63,612 per kilogram from Rs 63,944 per kilogram in the previous trade.

