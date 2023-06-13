Gold Rises Rs 30; Silver Climbs Rs 70

New Delhi: Gold prices edged up Rs 30 to Rs 60,680 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid positive global cues in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 60,650 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 70 to Rs 74,120 per kg.

"Gold price traded firm on Tuesday, with spot prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,680/10 gram, up Rs 30 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,964 per ounce and USD 24.19 per ounce, respectively.

The US dollar index is trading lower by 0.30 per cent at 102.80 in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.