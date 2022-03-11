हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, March 11: Gold tumbles Rs 200; silver jumps Rs 193

In the previous trade, Gold finished at Rs 53,233 per 10 grams.

New Delhi: Gold tumbled Rs 200 to Rs 53,033 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 193 to Rs 70,449 per kg from Rs 70,256 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,990 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.84 per ounce.

"Gold traded down with spot prices at COMEX trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 1,990 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices witnessed selling on mixed global cues over inflation worries awaiting US FOMC decision next week," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities, said. 

