हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold prices fall to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram on Wednesday 25 November

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for December delivery declined Rs 54, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,346 lots.

Gold prices fall to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram on Wednesday 25 November

New Delhi: Gold futures fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram on Wednesday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for December delivery declined Rs 54, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,346 lots.

In the international market, gold was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 1,809.10 per ounce in New York.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,811.00 per ounce by 0914 GMT. On Tuesday, it hit its lowest since July 17 at $1,800.01. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.2% to $1,808.80 per ounce, said a Reuters report.

Live TV

#mute

Investors await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve`s last meeting due at 1900 GMT. Silver was up 0.5% to $23.37 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.3%, to $958.67 per ounce and palladium was also down 0.8% to $2,329.50, Reuters added.

Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Invest in gold for as low as Re 1! Check out PhonePe's digital gold facility
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, funeral to be held in Bharuch, Gujarat