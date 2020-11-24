हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Gold, silver prices witness massive crash! Gold plunges Rs 1,049, silver tumbles Rs 1,588

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,618 per 10 gram.

Gold, silver prices witness massive crash! Gold plunges Rs 1,049, silver tumbles Rs 1,588

New Delhi: Gold prices plunged by Rs 1,049 to Rs 48,569 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,618 per 10 gram.

Silver also faced selling pressure as it tumbled by Rs 1,588 to Rs 59,301 per kg from Rs 60,889 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,830 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower in the morning trade extending decline on vaccine hopes and Biden's white house transition as US President," HDFC Securities Senior, Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Navneet Damani, VP  Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold fell as better-than-expected US business activity data and optimism over progress in COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes for a swifter economic rebound and drove investors towards riskier assets."

Gold prices rise by Rs 65; check yellow metal's rate in Delhi, other places

