हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dhanteras 2020

Dhanteras 2020: Now, users can buy Gold worth up to Rs 1 crore in one go on Paytm app

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, many traditional households are keen on buying gold and silver are opting online jewellery platforms for their purchases.

Dhanteras 2020: Now, users can buy Gold worth up to Rs 1 crore in one go on Paytm app

New Delhi: Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items is being celebrated for two days on Thursday and Friday this year. 

However, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, many traditional households are keen on buying gold and silver are opting online jewellery platforms for their purchases.

In order to provide online facility to customers, Fintech major Paytm has announced the launch of its high-value transaction product feature, wherein users can buy Paytm Gold worth up to Rs 1 crore in one go on the app.

The company has now extended the Paytm Gold services to Paytm Money platform, enabling users to buy and sell digital gold on any of the two platforms, it added.

Paytm said it will allow users to buy Paytm Gold worth up to Rs 1 crore in one go on its app. Previously, users were allowed to buy gold only up to Rs 2 lakh in a single transaction.

Paytm had partnered with gold refiner, MMTC-PAMP to allow consumers to buy gold through its platform.

The Fintech major Paytm had on Thursday (November 12) said it has recorded 2x growth in the digital gold transactions during the last six months with average order value going up by 60 percent.

Live TV

#mute

Paytm said it has registered a steady rise in the number of customers and over 73 million people have bought Paytm Gold on the platform till now.

Almost 40 per cent of these buyers are from smaller cities and towns, and this year''s Akshay Tritiya saw 2.5X sales compared to last year, it added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
dhanteras 2020GoldPaytm
Next
Story

Dhanteras 2020: Last day to buy gold at great prices today, know why
  • 87,28,795Confirmed
  • 1,28,668Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M59S

NDA allies meet in Patna for discussion on new cabinet in Bihar