Comedian Johny Lever's first reel with his kids will surely crack you up - Watch now!

New Delhi: Veteran comedian Johny Lever has a message to share with the world and it is 'don't touch me'. The 'Raja Hindustani' actor, made a hilarious Instagram reel along with his kids Jamie and Jessey Lever and posted it.

The reel will surely leave you rolling on the floor laughing. The comedian can be seen dancing on 'its coronavirus don't touch me' and his facial expressions and dancing moves are riotous. Jamie and Jessey also add more fun to the drama with thier impeccable dance moves and expressions.

Johny captioned the post as, "Vaccine lene tak (untill you take vaccine) #donttouchmechallenge #firstreel With my kids @its_jamielever & @jesse_lever."

The comedian's fans have gone gaga over the reel and have dropped sweet messages in the comment section. "Din ban gaya (my day is made)", "That's amazing", "Johnny sir...U always rocks" read some of the comments.

Johny Lever began his acting career with 1982 'Dard Ka Rishta' and has acted in more than 300 movies. The comic was last seen in 2020 Amazon Prime's 'Coolie No 1', which starred Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The 'Dulhe Raja' actor joined Instagram in 2019 and keeps sharing funny posts.