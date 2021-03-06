हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma dances to Jassie Gill's Oye Hoye Hoye song in Maldives, video goes viral- Watch

Dhanashree Verma and Jassie Gill's 'Oye Hoye Hoye’ is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra and promises to be the perfect dance party track. The full track will be out soon.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dances to Jassie Gill's Oye Hoye Hoye song in Maldives, video goes viral- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill is back with another dance peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’ presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. This time around, Jassie is joined by choreographer and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma

'Oye Hoye Hoye’ is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra and promises to be the perfect dance party track. The full track will be out soon.

Watch video here:

Shot on an enormous set, directed by Arvindr Khaira, the music video has already piqued the audience's curiosity with all the buzz thanks to Jassie and Dhanashree social media posts. While Jassie Gill has a loyal fanbase, his collaboration with Dhanashree has got everyone excited.

"Jassie’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next song and Bhushan Kumar is going all out to ensure that they are not disappointed. Right from getting the perfect dance track to having Dhanashree opposite him, Jassie’s this track has all the right ingredients for an ideal party track. Everyone are going to love the chemistry between Jassie and Dhanashree. It’s all cool and sassy", said a source.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents 'Oye Hoye Hoye' will be out soon on T-Series' YouTube channel.

 

