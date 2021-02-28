Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares stunning video in black bikini from Maldives vacation

NEW DELHI: Star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer, are vacationing on the beautiful island country of Maldives. The power couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020 and seem to be having the time of their life in the tropical paradise. The duo has been regularly teasing photos and videos from their vacation.

Dhanashree recently took to Instagram to post a reel from the Maldives in which she is seen walking out of her luxurious room to the scenic seaside. She looked stunning in a black swimsuit and neon pink cover-up while her long, lustrous hair swayed with the wind. As background music, Verma added the Coldplay song ‘Viva la Vida’ to express the euphoric mood of the video. She captioned the video as, "Spending some beautiful time in paradise", to describe the majestic scenery of Maldives.

Right-arm leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree got married on December 22, 2020. Professionally, Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber and Instagram personality with 3.1 million followers. She has recently collaborated with Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill for a new song which will be released soon.

Only last week, Dhanashree had uploaded a dance video with Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer which went viral on the internet. The energetic video received a lot of praise from fans and her celebrity friends.