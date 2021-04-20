हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are workout buddies and fans can't take eyes off those washboard abs - Watch

Bollywood star kids Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were recently seen working their abs together in a new Instagram video.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are workout buddies and fans can&#039;t take eyes off those washboard abs - Watch
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Star kids Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor recently seen bonding over an ab-workout session in a new Instagram video and netizens are in awe of this newfound friendship.

Daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara took to her Instagram to share the clips of the two young actors working hard on their fitness and motivating each other through the workout!

In the video, late Bollywood legend Sridevi's daughter Janhvi and Sara can be seen doing strenuous ab exercises and later performing a workout together as they bent down on one leg while taking each other's support.

If you've been putting off working out for a long time, this video will surely make you want to call up a friend and plan a virtual workout date!

Check out the workout video:

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

On the other hand, Sara was last seen in the comedy film 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan which was an eponymous adaption of the 1995 movie. However, the film wasn’t received well among critics. She will next feature in Aanand L. Rai's film 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which is set to release in August 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan InstagramSara Ali Khan filmsSara Ali Khan picsJanhvi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor picsJanhvi Kapoor filmsJanhvi Kapoor Instagram
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut BRUTALLY trolled for posting pic of Durga Ashtami prasad with 'onions', netizens call her 'anti-Hindu'!

Must Watch

PT5M58S

UP: Laws more strict for COVID precautions violation, Hefty fine for not wearing mask