Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's fierce dance routine to Cardi B's Up will blow you away!

Bollywood actress and star kid Janhvi Kapoor recently posted another dance routine to Cardi B's song 'Up' and fans love this version even more.

Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s fierce dance routine to Cardi B&#039;s Up will blow you away!
Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and daughter of late legend Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor is a social media sensation among fans and is hugely popular on Instagram. The star kid often posts pictures with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, fun videos with her friends and stunning selfies as well. 

Recently, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a fierce dance routine on rapper Cardi B's popular song 'Up' and fans can't stop watching the dance video! In the video, the 'Roohi' actress is seen performing the 'Up' TikTok dance with her friend beside her. Janhvi's moves are absolutely on point and the star kid performs the dance with utmost oomph.

Janhvi can be seen wearing a white crop top and shorts as she struts along the poolside. She wrote in the caption, "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now".

Watch the video here:

 Earlier, Janhvi had shared another dance video on the same song with her friends in which they attempted to coordinate their steps but hilariously failed. However, Janhvi definitely seemed to enjoy dancing with her friends on the poolside. 

 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

