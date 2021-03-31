Mouni Roy spells black magic in this dance video on Ranbir Kapoor's song - Watch

New Delhi: Everybody knows how much Mouni Roy loves dancing. After a long time, fans got to witness her perfect dance video which she dropped on Instagram. The stunner grooved with choreographer Utkarsh and the dance piece is jaw-dropping.

Mouni Roy in an encouraging note for the choreographer write: Sing for the joy of it, Dance for the joy of it, Live for the joy of it!!!

What a wonderful experience I have had learning from this brilliant boy. Utkarsh your dancing is beautiful, you an even better human being. Thank you so much for this one Can’t wait to properly begin my learning journey with you ॐ नम: शिवाय Am waiting to see you do wonders. Lots of love always Choreography @utkarshc21 @adityabhansali_ Can’t thank my team enough. Thank you for always being there. I love you guys to bits!!!!! @anusoru @nidhikurda @mukeshpatilmakeup @chettiarqueensly @trishilagoculdas “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”....

Mouni Roy and Utkarsh can be seen presenting the dance piece on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from 'Tamasha'.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.