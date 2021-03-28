Mouni Roy 'feeling peace' after meeting Shri Sadhguru, drops photos from Coimbatore centre

NEW DELHI: Famous television personality and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has taken time out of her tight schedule and is currently at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center. The actress seems to be enjoying every bit of her visit at the spiritual wellness centre, based out of Coimbatore, and shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

On Sunday (March 28), the actress dropped a picture featuring her and Shri Sadhguru at the centre. "I usually have a lot to say all the time, but since yesterday, since I have met HIM, I feel quiet; Donot feel like chit-chatting or speaking much, still cannot quite figure what I should write or say; I only know To be breathing in his presence is beyond..... I love you Sadhguru. We are all the luckiest to be living in this world in a time you walk the earth @sadhguru," she wrote in the caption along with the photo.

Dressed in a yellow cotton anarkali outfit and dupatta, Mouni expressed that ever since her visit to the centre, she has been feeling quieter rather than her chirpy self. A number of friends, fans and followers have left a series of comments full of love for the actor under the post. Take a look at some of them here.

On the professional front, Mouni was recently seen in the music video of the song 'Patli Kamariya', sung by Tanishk Bagchi. The song was released on March 16, 2021, on YouTube, backed by the music label T-Series.

She is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is the first part of the trilogy and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles.