close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

When a policeman came face-to-face with Naxal sister during encounter in Sukma

It was a rare sight when a policeman in Chhattisgarh came face to face with his sister, who is a Naxal, during an encounter. The incident occurred in Sukma area of Chhattisgarh the police were engaged in a fierce gunbattle with group of Naxals.

When a policeman came face-to-face with Naxal sister during encounter in Sukma
Representational Image

It was a rare sight when a policeman in Chhattisgarh came face to face with his sister, who is a Naxal, during an encounter. The incident occurred in Sukma area of Chhattisgarh the police were engaged in a fierce gunbattle with group of Naxals.

When Vetti Rama, who was earlier a Naxal himself but gave up arms to join the police as its ‘eye and ear’, was asked to go to the site for an encounter, the least he expected was that he would come his sister, Vetti Kanni.

Vetti Rama was inducted into the police force in 2018. According to Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha, the encounter took place on July 29 when Rama and Kanni came across each other.

Soon after being spotted, Rama was fired at by members of the Naxal group who were guarding his sister Vetti.

While two Naxals died in the encounter Rama’s sister Kanni managed to escape, said the senior police official.

He said that the police department had, time and again, made Rama write letters to his sister urging her to leave the rebellion just like him, but all in vain.

"I wrote to her several times and requested her to join the forces," said Vetti Rama.

As a Raksha Bandhan gift, Rama urged his sister to drop the weapons. "I know she will not heed my requests as she does not believe in celebrating festivals, but this is the only way I can reach out to her now," he added.

Tags:
ChhattisgarhNaxalSukma
Next
Story

Chhattisgarh: Naxals detonate IED, open fire at security forces in Narayanpur

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Petition: ''Things got worse after the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K''