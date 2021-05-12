A welcome change! THIS homegrown unicorn announces 4-day week and no-questions-asked unlimited paid leaves

OYO has announced a four-day week and a ‘no reasons asked' infinite paid leaves for its employees, but with a catch. The four-day week will last until May and employees are allowed to take unlimited paid leaves till July.



The decision has been taken by the homegrown hospitality giant to stand together with its employees in these tough times. Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, said in an email to the firm’s employees, “The two initiatives will make it easier for us to tide through the next few weeks. OYO is moving to a 4-day week for the month of May."

Agarwal also told YourStory that OYO began a few initiatives after taking inspiration from startups and large enterprises. "COVID-19 continues to test our physical and mental well-being. One thing that truly matters is having more time for our loved ones and ourselves. Inspired by startups and large companies alike, we began a few initiatives this week at OYO. Starting today, we are moving to a 4-day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather," he was quoted as saying.

One of the youngest founders of a unicorn startup, Agarwal, also advised employees to share more time with their families and not to catch up on work in their free time. He also said that the company might revisit the four day week strategy and if there is a need for more mid-week day-offs for the month of June. "Please take a mid-week breather. Take the time to finish chores, spend time with your children, care for your loved ones and volunteer for crisis causes that matter to you," he was quoted as saying.

