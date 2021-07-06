हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Airports Authority of India

AAI employees call for nationwide protest against reduced allowances

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions will launch a nationwide protest on July 6 against the cut in the allowance of the employees across the country.

This forum showed a notice to AAI management asking them to cancel the board meeting scheduled for July 7 and if that doesn’t happen, then all the union employees will hold lunch hour demonstrations.

“Joint Forum of AAI shall refrain from holding lunch hour demonstrations if management defers the Board meeting which is going to be held on July 7, 2021, to take a decision on perks and allowances deferment,” Balraj Singh Ahlawat, general secretary of Airports Authority Employee Union, said.

More than 17,000 employees across the country are a part of these associations and unions.

AAI human resource general manager told ANI that it was “unfortunate to observe that the leadership of the joint forum has served upon AAI the notice” for “holding lunch hour demonstration”.The manager said the demands of employees are “already under consideration.”

The forum has further criticised the management earlier, saying what the management calls a “round of discussions” was “a session arranged to inform the intention of the management”.

