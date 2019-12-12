हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India to be privatised; Centre to sell 100% stake in the national carrier

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the government has decided to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in Air India under the proposed disinvestment process. The national carrier, which has been making a loss for long, has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore.

Air India to be privatised; Centre to sell 100% stake in the national carrier

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the government has decided to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in Air India under the proposed disinvestment process. The national carrier, which has been making a loss for long, has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said, "After the formation of the new government, Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has been reconstituted and the re-initiation of the strategic disinvestment of Air India has been approved.

Puri said, "AISAM has approved the 100 per cent sale of the government of India stake in Air India for the re-initiated strategic disinvestment of Air India." 

Live TV

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked upon a capital investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in next five years for development / upgradation/ modernisation of various airports and air navigation infrastructure," Puri said, adding that the government has taken various measures, including enabling swift transition of Jet Airways aircraft to other airlines, to improve the aviation sector.

Notably, the Air India's net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be Rs 8,556.35 crore.

Tags:
Air IndiaAir India DebtAir India disinvestmentAirports Authority of India
Next
Story

Saudi Aramco shares jump 10% on Riyadh stock market debut

Must Watch

PT12M36S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, December 12, 2019