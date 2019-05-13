close

Air India

Air India to extend its last minute booking scheme by 1 more hour

Now, passenger can avail the 40 percent discount on Last Minute ticket booking for flights that has 4 hours to take off.

Air India to extend its last minute booking scheme by 1 more hour

New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Friday said it will extend the scheme to sell last-minutes tickets at a huge discount by one more hour.

The airline’s spokesperson, Dhananjay Kumar told  Zee Media that Air India did a review meeting of its last Minute Ticket Booking scheme today and the airline has decided to extend the scheme for 1 more hour.

Now, passenger can avail the 40 percent discount on Last Minute ticket booking for flights that has 4 hours to take off. Earlier it was for 3 hours.

Air India's discounted Air Fare scheme was made effective from May 11 to ease the burden of flyers who were otherwise made to pay a hefty amount on booking last-minute ticket due to emergency.

Air India official told Zee Media that 25-30 domestic flights have offered discounts in the last 2-3 days. More than 200 passangers have gained benefit by booking last minute air ticket at discounted airfares, he added.

Today's airfares for various sectors are as below

Delhi - Mumbai : Rs 5360 - Rs 12313

Delhi - Chennai : Rs 10796 - Rs 15,799

Delhi - Kolkata : Rs 5452 - Rs 7714

After Air India's initiative, last-minute flyers can now book tickets at much cheaper level, the national carrier said.

