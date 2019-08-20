close

AirAsia India introduces daily direct flights between New Delhi and Chennai

New Delhi: Low cost carrier AirAsia India on Tuesday announced that it is introducing daily flights between New Delhi and Chennai.

The launch fare for the booking is Rs 3499. While the sale for booking is scheduled to go live on 20 August 2019, the inaugural flight between the two destinations is set to take off on September 20, 2019.

AirAsia India said it is also introducing additional flights from New Delhi to Kolkata from September 20, 2019.

“We are delighted to launch direct flights between New Delhi and Chennai. This introduction will help boost our operations in Chennai, helping flyers travel to the city in ease. We have also increased the frequency of flights between Chennai and various destinations like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Additionally, AirAsia will operate its third daily flight between Delhi-Kolkata-Delhi. We have also increased our frequency recently and introduced our fourth service on Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi route. We not only intend to make flying accessible to everyone, but also at affordable prices. We will continue to add more flights between various destinations in India to ease the process of travel and also encourage people to fly more frequently with AirAsia India to have a unique experience while flying,” Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India, said

AirAsia India currently has flights from New Delhi connecting to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Goa, Bagdogra, Hyderabad, Indore, Imphal, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Chennai, Pune and Srinagar. While, from Chennai, AirAsia India has flights connecting to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The airline has a fleet of 22 aircraft covering 19 destinations across the country.

